Lucrecia Martel calls Marvel’s sound design “very ugly”









The Argentine filmmaker and screenwriter Lucrecia Martel has come out in criticism of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Speaking in an interview with The Film Stage, the director behind such films as 2001’s La Ciénaga and 2017’s Zama recalled the moment when she was approached to helm the Marvel movie Black Widow. “They contacted a great number of female directors,” Martel stated, “I never would have imagined that Marvel could contact and bring together a pool of directors and I would be a part of it; I never thought that would be possible”.

Continuing, she admitted: “I would have loved to make a film with them but I would have had to provide something that I would like to see in that world”.

2021’s Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, was eventually helmed by Cate Shortland, the same director behind the 2012 war drama Lore.

Though, whilst Martel is yet to watch Black Widow, she has some pretty harsh words for a number of other Marvel projects. “I find the sound in them is absolutely in very poor taste, the visual effects and the sound of the effects,” she states, “It’s the selection of the sounds that they’re connecting to the effects, which is actually very ugly. And the way the music is used is actually horrible”.

