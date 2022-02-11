Lucius share new song 'White Lies'









Lucius - 'White Lies' 6.1

American indie rock duo Lucius have returned with a taste of their upcoming album Second Nature with the new single ‘White Lies’.

Spacey, slightly melodramatic, and sweeping in grandeur, ‘White Lies’ sees Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig start off in unison but eventually break off into harmony. A swirl of other voices join, including those from Sheryl Crowe and Brandi Carlile. Carlile co-produced the track, and it comes as a sort of “thank you” after Lucius appeared on Carlile’s In These Silent Days last year.

“’White Lies’ was the first song we wrote after I got divorced,” the band said. “It’s the laying in bed at night, cycling through the last 10 years of your life, wondering what was, what could be and why it wasn’t. It’s the moment right after you rip the band-aid off and are frantically pedalling backwards, trying to hold on to what’s left, if anything at all. ‘I just want to lie with you’, the double meaning and double-edged sword; if only one last moment together could save you from a broken heart.”

If you’re into big bad ballads, then ‘White Lies’ is going to be right up your alley. If you’re getting divorced right now, you might have a new cry-jam in your future. For the rest of us, ‘White Lies’ is a perfectly fine, if somewhat unexceptional, piece of work. It’s the vocals that really do the heavy lifting, with the piano-based arrangement and boilerplate lyrics keeping the song from truly lifting off.

Lucius have been helping out some of their fellow artists as of late. There was their aforementioned appearance on Carlile’s ‘You and Me on the Rock’, which was an early Joni Mitchell-sounding highlight from In These Silent Days, but also their appearance on The War on Drugs’ title track from their most recent LP I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Now it’s time for Lucius to get back to their own music.

Check out the visualiser for ‘White Lies’ down below. Second Nature is set to be released on April 8th.