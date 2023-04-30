Lucien Laviscount lands next lead movie role









After dazzling in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, Lucien Laviscount has landed his next major movie role. Working alongside Sophie Cookson, Laviscount will be starring in the rom-com This Time Next Year, which is set to be directed by Nick Moore.

Moore had been previously known for his role in the editor’s chair for other romantic films such as Love Actually and The Full Monty. Cookson has also previously been known for her role as “Roxy” Morton in the Kingsmen: The Secret Service franchise.

The story is set to follow Laviscount as Quinn, who is born only two minutes apart from Cookson’s Minnie on New Year’s Day. After meeting up together after 30 years, the two meet up in the same city and fall for each other despite leading two distinctly different lives.

The synopsis for the film is being adapted from the book of the same name by Sophie Cousens. Laviscount is most known for his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris, where he is in a complicated relationship with Emily. Although Laviscount is branching out into new areas, he does mention wanting some closure for his Netflix character as well, telling DigitalSpy, “I guess with Alfie and Emily, whether it be closure or a friendship or whatever, to explore that? I know it’s been explored [a little], but I think their relationship is different than what Gabriel’s and Emily’s was. So it’d be interesting to explore that”.