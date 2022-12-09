Luca Guadagnino to adapt William S. Burroughs novel 'Queer' with Daniel Craig









Luca Guadagnino has been generating a lot of buzz after the release of his latest film, Bones and All. According to the latest reports, Guadagnino is planning an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel Queer and Daniel Craig is set to star in it.

This project will definitely be an interesting follow-up to Bones and All, which has drawn acclaim from fans for its fusion of different genres. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, Guadagnino’s new road movie tells the story of two young cannibals, but the director insists that’s not the primary factor.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Guadagnino said: “[The audience] should hear first ‘love story’. They should hear first like a fable, like a dark fable about trying to thrive with love… Life is so unpredictable. And I decided since I couldn’t control the flow of life to surrender to it. And I was basically not planning on making… I wasn’t planning on making this movie.”

The filmmaker maintained that Bones and All is primarily a love story: “And this movie came to me, and when I read the script, I didn’t read it as a horror movie, I read it as a beautiful love story between two kids who are disenfranchised and burdened by a kind of nature that they cannot escape somehow.”

Adapting Burroughs’ literature to the cinematic medium is an almost impossible task, and only a few have succeeded at it, such as David Cronenberg. Guadagnino’s interpretation of Queer will be interesting, especially because it will make for a fine addition to the New Queer Cinema movement.

