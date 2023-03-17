Love Music Hate Racism announces new UK tour and eLearning resources









As well as announcing a new UK tour to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Love Music Hate Racism campaign has launched a package of new educational learning resources. The anti-racism campaign was first launched in 2003 as an extension of the Rock Against Racism movement of the late 1970s. Its aim is to combat racism by uniting the music community.

The 2023 Crisis Music Tour was created in collaboration with the Musicians Union, the Music Venues Trust and several other UK trade unions. Providing a platform for antiracists, climate activists, trade unionists and the LGBTQ+ community, the tour will feature performances from DJ Dan Dans, China Bowls, Kirby T and more. The organisation has also teamed up with Nova Twins, Bluey and Kaeyon Harrold to help spread the message.

Love Music Hate Racism has also launched a set of eLearning resources to educate and inspire the next generation. The package includes videos like ‘Reggae Panther Pride’, a film for primary school students which tells the story of Rock Against Racism and seeks to teach them the importance of embracing multiplicity.

All but one of the eLearning resources were made in collaboration with Manga St Hilare. “I think it’s very important for young people to know some experiences they might go through,” said the veteran grime artist. “They’re not alone. Sharing these stories, they can see that there is light at the end of the tunnel and those moments won’t define who they become.”