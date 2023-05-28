Louis Tomlinson covers ‘505’ by the Arctic Monkeys









The former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson covered the Arctic Monkeys song ‘505’ at a recent performance on May 26th in Connecticut.

Playing at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, during his Faith In The Future world tour, Tomlinson created a memorable moment by covering ‘505’ from the Arctic Monkeys’ 2007 album Favourite Worst Nightmare. Matching his vocal range surprisingly well to that of the band’s lead singer, Alex Turner, Tomlinson created a cover that fans of the musician have wanted to see for a very long time.

Still on tour, Tomlinson will be in Laval and Toronto in Canada on the 29th and 30th of May before returning to multiple locations across the United States in June.

Showing off his latest album, Faith in the Future, Tomlinson will be headed to Europe and the UK in August, playing at the O2 in London on November 17, 2023.

The Scottish indie rock band, The Snuts, will be supporting Tomlinson on a number of performances across the USA. The band just released their new single ‘Gloria.

Take a look at a clip of Tomlinson performing ‘505’ during his Connecticut concert, below.