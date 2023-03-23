Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and 20-year-old son feared dead after kayak disappearance









Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son Charley are feared dead. They went missing during a kayak trip over a week ago. The 40-year-old drummer and his 20-year-old son were last seen on Beaver Lake in Arkansas.

Chuck and Charley were reported missing on Thursday, March 16th. The Cajun Coast Search and Rescue team have been searching the 31,000-acre lake since then, CBS News reports. Sadly, the rescue attempt has now been updated to a recovery search. “We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” Lotus wrote on social media.

“With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. It is unknown how long these efforts may take. While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people,” the band added in a tweet.

According to the rescue team, the harsh weather conditions and freezing water temperature are lessening the father and son’s chances of survival.

A GoFundMe page has been launched in order to benefit the family of Morris. The page was set up three-days ago and has already raised over $90,000.

“Please know how grateful our family is for all the outpouring of support,” Thompson wrote in an update on Monday. “[Chuck] was so inspired after coming home from this last tour. You make his life so meaningful and we are thankful for that. Please continue to hold my lovely husband and son in your hearts and prayers.”

See more We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck & Charley has moved to a recovery. With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EZ9Z24pcQx — Lotus (@LotusTweets) March 21, 2023