Lost Girls share new single, ‘Ruins’









Art pop duo Lost Girls have shared their new song, ‘Ruins’, via Smalltown Supersound. The single marks their first new music in two years, following their debut record Menneskekollektivet in 2021.

Since their last release as a duo, vocalist Jenny Hval has released a number of solo singles, including the Buffy the Vampire Slayer-inspired ‘Buffy’. She also put out a full-length record titled Classic Objects in 2022.

After the warm reception to the dance inspirations on Lost Girls’ debut album, the duo return to their arty origins with ‘Ruins’. The track fuses electronic influences with gloomy, experimental rock-inspired guitars contributed by Håvard Golden. Hval’s high-pitched vocals float above the dark instrumentals, declaring, “Bodies are nothing, let’s tear each other down”.

Hval shared the process behind ‘Ruins’, stating: “Håvard sent me this long, wonderful and kaleidoscopic bass line on top of a drum machine track that I had no clue what to do with – it felt too difficult to try to learn or tame it. I started improvising with it and moving parts around a bit, and the song began to feel like getting lost in a city at night, or a cemetery, walking around in circles, perhaps running, perhaps hiding.”

She continued: “After improvising for a bit I realised that I was singing about this kind of pattern of movement, but as a band practice in the 90s, back when I first started playing with other people.”

Hval concludes: “If ‘Ruins’ is ‘about’ anything, it’s about a practice of discovery, being young and lost and feeling as if you are close to something ancient and magical.”

The duo accompanied the single with a tour announcement. After a show in New York this September, the band will embark upon a run of shows across Europe in November, in Paris, London and Berlin.

Listen to ‘Ruins’ below.