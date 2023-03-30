Los Campesinos! are looking to commission writers for pieces about them









Cardiff indie mainstay Los Campesinos! are on the hunt to commission writers to create pieces about their upcoming album.

On March 29th, they wrote on Twitter: “We’re looking to work with writers directly to commission and publish writing about Los Camp! (and adjacent). If you’re a music writer and would like to be kept abreast of this, please drop us an email to band(at)loscampesinos(dot)com.”

“Our recent experiences are that very few outlets will cover our band anymore (no hard feelings, I get it!). But we want to continue to foster this community outside of social media, and it seems we’ve an ever-growing fanbase that want to hear about our band.”

“I’ve spoken to plenty of talented writers who feel restricted having to write “for clicks” and who have to chase for months to get their invoices paid. The current norm doesn’t seem to work perfectly for artists, journos or fans.”

They concluded: “We’d like to work directly with writers, pay them well and on time, to publish in-depth pieces to be enjoyed by fans, outside of the restrictive ‘album cycle’ PR pattern. Maybe a bad idea? Could be fun and rewarding though, let’s see!”

Los Campesinos! last studio album, Sick Scenes, arrived in 2017 on Wichita Recordings. They released an eponymous charity covers compilation in January 2022.

See more ✍️ We’re looking to work with writers directly to commission and publish writing about Los Camp! (and adjacent).

If you’re a music writer and would like to be kept abreast of this, please drop us an email to band(at)loscampesinos(dot)com. — Los Campesinos! (@LosCampesinos) March 29, 2023