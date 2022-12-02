‘Lords of Chaos’ director Jonas Akerlund to make GG Allin biopic









Jonas Akerlund, who previously directed Lords of Chaos, a film about the Norwegian black metal scene featuring Mayhem and Burzum, will make the infamous punk rock star GG Allin the subject of his next film. G.G. Allin is now in the pipeline and will explore GG’s rise to infamy.

The producers of the show say that the film is an exploration “of what happens to a borderline personality when the reach for fame exceeds the limits of talent… when substance abuse goes unchecked and mental illness undiagnosed and untreated… and when a fictional character takes over a real person’s life, driving GG beyond limits anyone could possibly endure” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Allin gained notoriety in the punk scene of the 1980s for his wild on-stage behaviour. He would cut himself, defecate on stage and sometimes fling it at the crowd. Naturally, his ostentatious manner led to more than a few scraps with attendees of his shows, and he was frequently arrested. Allin also dove headfirst into the world of alcohol and drugs before he eventually died of a heroin overdose in 1993 when he was just 36 years old.

Akerlund said in a statement, “This is exactly the type of real and raw story I am looking for, and this film explores the ugly belly of the beast and how Kevin Allin came to be GG. Punk was already a genre about pushing limits, expanding on musical genres and the definition of artistic expression.”

He added, “At a time when punk was thought to be dead, sold out or too raw to survive, GG came into the scene bleeding, pissing, and sinking like no punk before. Live. Fast. Die. is about a sick person who should have asked for help. GG’s strong persona was a gift, but this borderline personality disorder was not treated and killed him.”

