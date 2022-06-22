Lorde shares spiritual new video for ‘The Path’









Lorde has shared a brand new video for her Solar Power song ‘The Path’. The music video was co-directed by Lorde alongside her frequent collaborator Joel Kefali.

The video meets the rapturous feel to the music as Lorde wanders around a beach camp full of primitive tribespeople who are busy going about their days before gradually joining Lorde in an ostensible pagan solstice dance.

“On the occasion of the solstice, I wanted to share a sixth video with you, for The Path,” Lorde wrote in a statement in her recent newsletter. “This video is the first chapter in the mystical Solar Power story, a prequel to the title video. You see my character joining her friends and family on the island where they’ve chosen to start life anew, arriving in her trademark suit and quickly being transformed by nature’s strange magic. I’m so proud of my buds for learning the dance in this one. Hope you like it.”

Lorde has previously released videos for Solar Power cuts, including ‘Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader of a New Regime’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Mood Ring’, and the title track. In May, Lorde launched a new Sonos Radio station called Solarsystym.

Lorde has also recently reflected on the mixed reaction to her new album in the run-up to its one-year anniversary.

In her latest email newsletter to fans, Lorde shared her feelings on the reaction to Solar Power. “I can honestly say [this] has been the year with the highest highs and the lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote. “It took people a while to get the album – I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! – and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first.”

“I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but true!!!”

She continued sharing a conversation she had had recently with a friend who is also a musician. “She said it’s clearly one of those works that gets made between peaks, the kind that’s necessary for makers sometimes, no less precious, in fact, there can’t be peaks at all without such works,” Lorde said. “I think this is true of the record. I needed to go low, to roll a neon ball through the tall grass and see what happened.”

Watch the new video for Lorde’s ‘The Path’ below.