Lorde announces new curated Sonos Radio station









Auckland singer Lorde has announced a new curated station called SOLARSYSTYM that has been produced in collaboration with Sonos.

The station is available now for free on Sonos Radio. Lorde takes us on a trip down memory lane for SOLARSYSTYM, remembering some of the early milestones of her already iconic career, from her school bus CDs, pillaging her piggy bank for Drake’s Take Care, and the life-changing inspiration of songs such as ABBA’s ‘S.O.S’.

The new station comes as a DNA soundtrack that is essential for all of her fans. The singer described the reflective aspect as “covering zits, trying to feel my feelings, or now at 25. It’s a crazy collection,” in a press statement.

In celebration of SOLARSYSTYM’s launch, Lorde will share a special Radio Hour episode next Wednesday, May 18th. During the episode, she will talk to host Elia Einhorn about her influences and how her relationship with the natural world has been “a perspective shifter, mood booster, and equaliser in my life.”

Lorde’s described the station: “SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front-row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life. It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.”

Adding: “Everything from the tunes my parents pulled from their super sick CD tower to the songs I ripped off YouTube as a pimply teen to the records I include in full because they were that shapeshifting for me as a thinker and feeler. This cluster of celestial bodies will tell you who I am, not who I’m trying to be, but how it really is in here. It’s all in the SOLARSYSTYM.”

Elsewhere, Lorde is set to kick off her Solar Power world tour on May 25th with a sold-out concert booked at the O2 Academy in Leeds, UK.