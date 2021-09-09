Lorde shares cover of Britney Spears song 'Break The Ice'







Lorde has shared a new cover of Britney Spears’ 2007 classic ‘Break The Ice’ in a new performance video. The Britney track was originally featured on her 2007 album Blackout. New Zealand singer, Lorde, has now made the song her own and released it alongside a live rendition of her track ‘Fallen Fruit.’

Lorde performed the two tracks for Vogue and, in the video directed by Alfred Marroquin, Lorde performs in a botanical garden in New York’s Bronx district. ‘Fallen Fruit comes from Lorde’s new album, Solar Power. In a recent interview, she explained the influence of the pop singer Robyn on Lorde’s career and her new record. Robyn is featured on ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, in which she offers up a spoken word verse.

Speaking about Robyn’s influence, Lorde said: “I think there’s just so much room in Robyn’s world for being a hot mess or being this sort of ball of emotions shooting out in every direction.”

Adding: “I think about a song like ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ – she’s not in a traditional hero’s role; she’s telling someone to break up with their girlfriend so they can be with her. But she’s also having a huge amount of empathy for that other woman – that is some really big, complex adult shit to be tackling in a dancefloor banger!”

Lorde’s cover of ‘Break The Ice’ follows the news that Spears’ father still holds the rights to all the decisions in her daughter’s career. Britney Spears and her father attempted to dismantle the conservatorship so that the singer might regain some of her rights in a recent court battle, but they were unsuccessful. The judge extended Mr Spears’ conservatorship until September 2021, which means it is due to end soon.

Recently the confidential court records of the conservatorship case were obtained by The New York Times. They contain details of Britney’s motivation to seek independence from her father: “She feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” it stated.

You can watch Lorde’s performance of ‘Break The Ice’ below.

