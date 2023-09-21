Lorde reveals she’s working on new music in London









In an update to her fans, Lorde has revealed she’s currently working on new music in London and spending time “alone with my thoughts” as she’s “living with heartbreak again”.

The ‘Solar Power’ singer began the email by revealing she’s been living in the English capital since May, writing: “Things feel clear here. I haven’t seen many friends; mostly, I’m alone with my thoughts.” On her lifestyle, Lorde disclosed: “I go swimming, I go to work, I walk home or take the train, I eat in my kitchen, I go to bed thinking about what I’m making. I’m starting to miss my friends and family, like a vitamin I’m deficient in.”

Touching on her personal life, Lorde stated she was “living with heartbreak”. She continued: “I’m different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember.”

The singer added: “I’m not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I’m sick of being with myself.

Discussing her health problems, Lorde claimed her “body is really inflamed”, adding: “My gut isn’t working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I’ve gotten sick half a dozen times. I realised earlier this year that listening to my body is hard for me, it’s something I never really learned how to do.”

“I’ve been trying to teach myself that this year, but it’s been hard actually, pretty confronting, has made me fully aware of all the times I ignored it or didn’t give it what it needed, shamed it for a fight or flight response, took a handful of pills and pushed through,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the letter, Lorde revealed she cancelled an appearance at Paris Fashion Week because she couldn’t pretend to smile, noting: “At the start of my career I promised myself I’d never be one of the people in the light smiling if it wasn’t real.”

However, music has provided a source of respite for Lorde, who revealed she “needs to” create songs. She explained: “he songs are spells; a spell to let go of something, a spell to unlock a door. Every time I put something into words just as I see it, set it to the right music, a knot comes loose in me. But it hurts too, confronting the knots.”

Lorde’s last album was 2021’s Solar Power. In the summer, she teased new music by playing two unreleased tracks during her headline set at Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall.