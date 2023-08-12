Lorde teases new music by playing two previously unheard songs at Boardmasters Festival









At a recent performance at Boardmasters Festival in Newquay, Lorde played two previously unheard songs, leaving fans excited for a potential new album.

During her Friday, August 11th, slot, Lorde played songs titled ‘Silver Moon’ and ‘Invisible Ink’, according to setlists posted by fans.

Lorde last released music in 2021 in the form of Te Ao Mārama, an EP of songs from her third album, Solar Power, sung entirely in Te Reo Māori. Lorde, who is from New Zealand, stated that the Māori language “wasn’t something that was a big part of [her] life, and it was something that [she] had sort of sadness and a little bit of guilt around”.

Solar Power was released a few months earlier, making it her first album in four years since 2017’s Melodrama. The album took a sonic departure from its predecessor by exploring psychedelic and folk influences.

Fans are now excited by the possibility of a fourth album, although Lorde made a rare Instagram post after the gig to confirm that new material isn’t coming just yet.

She wrote, “After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

When a fan commented that Lorde was releasing a new single in a few days, she responded by saying, “Lmao NO”.

