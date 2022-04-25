Lorde reacts to viral video of herself shushing fans









Lorde has reacted to a viral video of her shushing fans while performing ‘Writer In The Dark’ during her 2017/2018 Melodrama tour. The performance took place some years ago now, but the video of the star asking fans to be quiet during the live rendition has now resurfaced.

Lorde quickly issued a response via a video sent to her Instagram fan account, in which she said: “I just woke up. I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows.”

Lorde then went on to explain: “That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it a capella or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different.” Clearly aware of the discontent in her fanbase, Lorde clarified: “If you come to my shows, you know it’s an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

Lorde is currently midway through her North American Solar Power tour. She played ‘Writer In The Dark’ for the first time since 2018 at her performance in Chicago on Saturday night, where she took a moment to address the backlash in person.

Reflecting on the 2018 performance of ‘Writer In The Dark’, she said: “I would put my mic down and walk all over the stage and sing the song. “I was 19, y’know – very dramatic, a lot of feelings. The internet has decided this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows cos it’s such a communal vibe. We’re all singing and screaming all the time.”

She continued: “But occasionally I think there are moments for silence and moments for sound. There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours, and that’s just life. But I had a weird moment with it, I was like, ‘Huh, I’ve been misunderstood’. I was sitting there this morning having gone on the internet and I was like, ‘Oh, people don’t get me’.”

Lorde concluded that if the people at her shows understand her then that is enough. She then asked the crowd to sing along with her as she performed the track.