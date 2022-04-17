Lorde postpones 'Solar Power' tour because of illness









Lorde has revealed that she has postponed her tour in support of Solar Power because of illness.

The Kiwi’s US tour was due to play Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on April 15th but was forced to cancel because of laryngitis. Additionally, the singer was due to take place at The Anthem in Washington DC last night, but that performance was also postponed.

In a statement to fans via email, Lorde wrote: “These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you.”

She added: “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

The postponed tour dates have been rescheduled for August, and it remains unknown whether Lorde will be able to play Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday evening.

Lorde’s US tour is set to end in Santa Barbara on May 7th before it resumes in the UK at the O2 Academy in Leeds. She’ll be in Europe for over a month and will also appear at Glastonbury 2022.

