Lorde performs ‘Silk Chiffon’ with Muna in New York City









New Zealander Lorde made a surprise appearance in New York City to join Muna for a performance of ‘Silk Chiffon’.

The show took place at Terminal 5 in Manhattan as part of Muna’s ongoing tour across North America. Originally, ‘Silk Chiffon’ features contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, who is currently supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, therefore was unavailable to join Muna in New York, but Lorde stepped into the singer-songwriter’s shoes comfortably. Bridgers previously performed the track with the group at Coachella.

In other Lorde news, in March, she hinted that new music was on the way. The musician wrote in a fan newsletter: “So. Where to now? [REDACTED] I guess I’m not telling, not for a while. I’ll send you an update from time to time though, now that the laptop’s back online.”

This summer, the Kiwi singer is scheduled to headline Boardmasters Festival in Newquay and All Together Now in Waterford, Ireland. Her last album was 2021’s Solar Power, Far Out said of the LP in a review: “There are moments of sublime bliss to be had, like on the album’s shortest and longest track ‘Leader of a New Regime’ and closer ‘Oceanic Feeling’. But the back end of the record begins to get lighter and lighter as it pushes on, removing percussion that was pushing earlier songs along.

“Once powerful and direct, Lorde’s voice hangs over the arrangements like a spectral presence, haunting the songs instead of embodying and emboldening them. Detachment, whether it’s lyrical or musical, is the central theme of Solar Power.”

Watch Lorde perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ with Muna below.

See more 🎥 | Lorde came out to sing Silk Chiffon in NYC! pic.twitter.com/wBVMo1gGlE — muna news (@wheremunais) May 10, 2023