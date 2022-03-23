Lorde grooves with younger self in 'Secrets From A Girl' music video









Lorde has unveiled a new music video for ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ from her recent Solar Power album. The visual, which sees her wandering a beach with her younger self, was directed in collaboration with Joel Kefali.

In ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, Lorde sings of the struggles of adolescence: “Crying in the dark at your best friends’ parties/ You’ve had enough, gotta turn the lights up, go home,” painting a portrait many of us will be all-too-familiar with.

Opening up about the song and the accompanying video in a recent statement, Lorde – real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor – said: “This song is me in communication with another version of me, trying to send along the wisdom I’ve started to gather along the way. When we were plotting the video, Joel brought up some old film/TV tropes about groupings of women.”

She added that the process of making the video served as a form of therapy in itself: “It inspired me to identify three distinct parts of myself and imagine what would happen if these parts were able to meet…the Child in her purple lipstick and silver jewellery, big curls thrown over to one side, skipping and bouncing like I did as a six year old; the Lover, a baby woman in red with a little diamanté eye, waking up hungover and divine; and the Gardener, me at my wisest and most crunchy, dressed in my own clothes. I hope you love it,” she concluded.

The video arrives ahead of Lorde’s upcoming North American tour, which will see the pop star take on 40 dates in support of Solar Power, which was released back in August.

The tour – Lorde’s first North American stretch since 2018 – will kick off in Nashville on April 3rd and wrap up at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 7th. You can buy tickets here. The singer will also play shows in the UK, Europe and elsewhere.