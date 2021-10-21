London's iconic venue KOKO set to finally re-open in 2022









The world-famous London music venue KOKO is set to officially reopen its doors in spring 2022. The Camden venue was initially shut back in 2019 as part of a planned £70 million refurbishment project.

It was initially proposed that the venue would only close for a year, but it has subsequently suffered some rather large setbacks. In January 2020, a fire broke out at the venue, seriously hampering the renovation, whilst “colossal water damage” and the Covid-19 pandemic also played their part in holding up proceedings.

Now, it is planned KOKO will finally be relaunched in spring 2022. The new version of the historic venue is a “state-of-the-art live music venue spanning 50,000 square feet, with ambitions to deliver an unrivalled experience for live music fans,” according to a press release.

The new enterprise is being launched in partnership with SISTER, a global content company behind celebrated productions such as Chernobyl and the upcoming show This Is Going to Hurt.

Other new features at the upgraded KOKO are high-spec broadcasting, recording and live streaming capabilities, and a four-storey extension that houses the newly formed KOKO Studio.

That is not all, either. A new shop that will feature artist collaborations, a late-night pizzeria and a tap bar will all be fully functional, as will a radio station. Furthermore, there will be an immersive new ‘Fly Tower’ performance space and gallery.

“Having worked closely with English Heritage to unlock this new space, artists will have the opportunity to perform in the round on a 360 stage or in a more intimate setting, giving music fans a truly unique experience of what the theatre would have been like in early 1900s,” the press release explains.

CEO Olly Bengough said in a statement: “After three long and epic years of construction and restoration, I’m excited to announce that we will be returning KOKO to the musicians, artists and fans next spring with a beautifully restored theatre and live music offering that will hopefully be a truly unique and unparalleled experience for everyone coming through the doors.”

More information on the venue’s relaunch will be announced soon.

