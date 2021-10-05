London Independent Label Market set to return this winter









Marking its tenth anniversary, London’s Independent Label Market will return to the city this winter. The original market was held on Soho’s Berwick Street back in 2011. Since then, ILM has hosted 70 events across the globe, joining forces with over 600 independent record labels from the UK, Paris, Rome, Berlin, LA, New York, Toronto and beyond.

The 2021 Independent Label Market event will be held on November 27th at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross. The event will be a celebration of music and vinyl culture and will feature DJ sets throughout the day. An after-party will then be held at Spiritland.

Countless labels and partners are set to take part in this year’s event, including 4AD, Bella Union, Distiller, Far Out Recordings, Late Night Tales, Cherry Red, Sad Club, Fierce Panda, Memphis Industries, Erased Tapes, Partisan, Transgressive, Gare du Nord, and many many more.

ILM will also join forces with Dice and London Brewers Market, offering a ten perfect discount on all drinks. This year’s event is especially exciting as it will showcase ILM’s Mentoring Scheme, which has a new mentee: the young women-led indie label, Sad Club Records. This November’s market follows the two that were held in July– the Summer Market in Kings Cross and the ILM Carnaby Street Takeover as part of Soho Music Month.

ILM has also shared details of its first market in Manchester. The event will take place on December 5th as part of Tim Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair. The festive-themed event will see the usual market stalls, as well as live performances and interviews, which will take place across the city. Piccadilly Records, Mars Tapes, Vinyl Resting Place, Clampdown Records, Eastern Bloc Records Vinyl Revival, and Wax and Beans in Bury are just some of the record labels involved.

In a statement, ILM co-founder Joe Daniel said: “We’d been wanting to come to Manchester for a long time and for one reason or another had never quite found the right time or place to make it happen.”

Independent Label Market Manchester will be held at The Royal Exchange, St Ann’s Square, on December 5 from 12-6pm.

