London Film Festival will premiere Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'









It has been announced that director Guillermo del Toro will premiere his new Pinocchio film at London Film Festival. The 66th BFI London Film Festival announced the exciting news yesterday. Pinocchio will join 21 features receiving their world premieres during the event in October.

Guillermo del Toro, esteemed director of The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth, co-directed the new film alongside Mark Gustafson. Meanwhile, production duties for the film were taken on by Del Toro, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which will have its initial release on Netflix, features a star-studded cast including Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, Ron Perlman and Tim Blake Nelson.

According to Netflix, the film “reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto”.

Adding: “This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world”.

Other world premieres at this year’s London Film Festival include Asif Kapadia’s new film Creature and Nora Twomey’s Cartoon Saloon animation My Father’s Dragon.

Last month, it was also announced that the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion would have its European premiere in London and close the festival. The BFI London Film Festival previously hosted the European premiere of the original Knives Out in 2019, staged in Leicester Square.

Elsewhere, director Rhys Waterfield has finally dropped the official trailer for his new horror adaption of a children’s classic, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While Guillermo del Toro retains childhood innocence in his adaption of Pinocchio, the same can’t be said for Waterfield’s Winnie the Pooh.

Watch the first trailer, narrated by Ewan McGregor, for Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix original, Pinocchio, below.