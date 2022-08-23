‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ gets release date









The highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been confirmed for release later this year, alongside new promotional images.

The second instalment of Rian Johnson’s highly acclaimed 2019 murder mystery film will see Daniel Craig return as detective Benoit Blanc, with a brand new ensemble cast joining him for another whodunnit.

Netflix has confirmed that the film will be released on December 23rd alongside a limited theatrical release, which follows a few months after its premiere in Toronto. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have its European debut in October at the BFI London Film Festival.

The streaming giant has also unveiled a new image of the cast gathered around a table, including Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick and Kathryn Hahn.

Director Johnson has also shared a few behind-the-scenes images, including himself directing Monáe in front of a beautiful sunset in Greece, where the film was filmed and set.

Netflix has released a brief synopsis, which reads: “When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?”

Johnson has shed more light on the title, explaining, as some may have guessed, that it’s inspired by The Beatles’ 1968 song of the same name: “I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death.

“This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs.

“I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’”

Johnson also explained that Blanc would be more central to the plot than he was in Knives Out, adding: “You definitely get to know him a little bit better,” noting that he was “more of an enigma in the first movie”.

“Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes,” he added.