Lollapalooza India: The Strokes lead the 2023 debut line-up









Lollapalooza has announced the full line-up for its first festival in India next year. The headline acts will include Imagine Dragons and The Strokes.

The two main stage headliners will be joined by AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, Diplo and Zhu at the India leg of the festival alongside Japanese Breakfast, The Wombats, Alec Benjamin and GOT7 member Jackson Wang, among many other exciting outfits. Local acts are also set to hit the stage at Lollapalooza India, including Prateek Kuhad, metal band Bloodywood and The F16s.

Lollapalooza India will be hosted at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28th and 29th. Phase 1 tickets are now available via BookMyShow, with general admission tickets priced at Rs8,999 ($109). Meanwhile, VIP tickets are priced at Rs19,999 ($240) and include access to an elevated viewing platform with VIP-exclusive bars and food stalls and a fast-track entry lane.

Platinum tickets priced at a wallet-crippling Rs64,999 ($780) grant access to the elevated viewing platform, with mixed table seating and personally catered food and drinks. Platinum ticket-holders can also access transport between stages and access to air-conditioned toilets and bathing facilities, and mobile charging spots.

Promoted and co-produced by Indian festival and concert promoter BookMyShow, alongside Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents, the Indian debut event will mark the world-dominating festival’s first venture into Asia. Billboard previously revealed that organisers chose India because it is a “large potential market”. C3 Present’s Charlie Walker added that the “musical appetite in India in streaming consumption, you realise quickly that it’s underserved in live”.

Full line-up for Lollapalooza India 2023:

Imagine Dragons

The Strokes

AP Dhillon

Greta Van Fleet

Diplo

Zhu

Prateek Kuhad

Divine

CAS

Japanese Breakfast

Madeon

Alec Benjamin

Jackson Wang

Chelsea Cutler

The Wombats

Imanbek

Kasablanca

Apashe

Raveena

The Yellow Diary

Bloodywood

Sandunes

AsWeKeepSearching

The F16s

Kayan

Tejas

House of Hashbass

Madboy/Mink

T.Ill Apes

Kumail

Kavya

Mali

Tanmaya Bhatnagar

Easy Wanderlings

Abhi Meer

Bombay Brass

Parimal Shais

Siri

Tracy De Sa

Aadya

THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!



40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023!



Tickets out now on 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 pic.twitter.com/mBH54XwwBK — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 3, 2022