Lollapalooza India: The Strokes lead the 2023 debut line-up

Lollapalooza has announced the full line-up for its first festival in India next year. The headline acts will include Imagine Dragons and The Strokes.
The two main stage headliners will be joined by AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, Diplo and Zhu at the India leg of the festival alongside Japanese Breakfast, The Wombats, Alec Benjamin and GOT7 member Jackson Wang, among many other exciting outfits. Local acts are also set to hit the stage at Lollapalooza India, including Prateek Kuhad, metal band Bloodywood and The F16s.
Lollapalooza India will be hosted at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28th and 29th. Phase 1 tickets are now available via BookMyShow, with general admission tickets priced at Rs8,999 ($109). Meanwhile, VIP tickets are priced at Rs19,999 ($240) and include access to an elevated viewing platform with VIP-exclusive bars and food stalls and a fast-track entry lane.
Platinum tickets priced at a wallet-crippling Rs64,999 ($780) grant access to the elevated viewing platform, with mixed table seating and personally catered food and drinks. Platinum ticket-holders can also access transport between stages and access to air-conditioned toilets and bathing facilities, and mobile charging spots.
Promoted and co-produced by Indian festival and concert promoter BookMyShow, alongside Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents, the Indian debut event will mark the world-dominating festival’s first venture into Asia. Billboard previously revealed that organisers chose India because it is a “large potential market”. C3 Present’s Charlie Walker added that the “musical appetite in India in streaming consumption, you realise quickly that it’s underserved in live”.
Full line-up for Lollapalooza India 2023:
- Imagine Dragons
- The Strokes
- AP Dhillon
- Greta Van Fleet
- Diplo
- Zhu
- Prateek Kuhad
- Divine
- CAS
- Japanese Breakfast
- Madeon
- Alec Benjamin
- Jackson Wang
- Chelsea Cutler
- The Wombats
- Imanbek
- Kasablanca
- Apashe
- Raveena
- The Yellow Diary
- Bloodywood
- Sandunes
- AsWeKeepSearching
- The F16s
- Kayan
- Tejas
- House of Hashbass
- Madboy/Mink
- T.Ill Apes
- Kumail
- Kavya
- Mali
- Tanmaya Bhatnagar
- Easy Wanderlings
- Abhi Meer
- Bombay Brass
- Parimal Shais
- Siri
- Tracy De Sa
- Aadya