Local Natives share soundtrack EP from 'The Shrink Next Door'









Local Natives have unveiled their new covers EP, Music From The Pen Gala 1983’. Recorded for the upcoming Apple TV series The Shrink Next Door, starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, the record features the indie-rockers covering the likes of Roxy Music, Michael McDonald, 10cc, and Gerry Rafferty.

As well as providing the soundtrack for the show, Local Natives will also perform in-character as the house band during an episode in which Rudd and Ferrell attend the Pen Gala. Taylor Rice, Kelcey Ayer, Ryan Hahn, Matt Frazier and Nik Ewing will perform some of the tracks from the EP for their glamorous fictional audience.

Music From The Pen Gala 1983 follows the release of last year’s Sour Lemon EP, which saw Local Natives collaborate with Sharon Van Etten on the stand-out track, ‘Lemon’. Their last full-length venture came in 2019, with the release of Violet Street.

Back in July, Local Natives also remixed Manchester Orchestra’s ‘Bed Head’, removing the original track’s glitch-rock inflexions and replacing them with beach-ready breakbeats and ambient loops of the echo-laden piano. You can check out the full track-list for Music From The Pen Gala 1983 below.

See the new clip and tracklisting, below.

Local Natives, ‘Music From The Pen Gala 1983’ tracklist:

‘More Than This’ (Roxy Music cover) ‘I’m Not in Lov’e (10cc cover) ‘Right Down the Line’ (Gerry Rafferty cover) ‘I Keep Forgettin’’ (Every Time You’re Near) (Michael McDonald cover)