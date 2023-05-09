Local Natives announce new album ‘Time Will Wait For No One’









American indie group Local Natives have announced their forthcoming album Time Will Wait For No One. The release is due on July 7th through Loma Vista.

The upcoming LP is the band’s first since 2019’s Violet Street and was recorded in Los Angeles with producer John Congleton. In a statement, Local Natives said of their new album: “This record was made during a time of metamorphosis for us. Former selves melting away as some of us became fathers, endured periods of isolation, loss, and identity crisis. The highs and lows we were feeling at the same time were so extreme.”

Local Natives continued: “There was a moment halfway through making the album, we played one of the most emotional concerts of our lives. A sold out show at the Greek Theater in LA, our first performance in almost two years, but we didn’t know how we could move forward. As individuals and as a band, we were on the verge of a collapse”.

“Time flows on uncontrollably and change is relentless, and the people you love are the only constants. Out of that reckoning we dissolved everything down to start again, and had the most prolific period of songwriting in our history. This is the first chapter, Time Will Wait For No One.”

Although Local Natives haven’t released a full album in four years, in 2021, they shared the covers EP, Music From The Pen Gala 1983. It was recorded for the Apple TV series The Shrink Next Door and includes their takes on tracks by Roxy Music, Michael McDonald, 10cc, and Gerry Rafferty.

Listen to Local Natives’ new single ‘NYE’ below.