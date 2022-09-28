L'objectif share new single 'The Dance You Sell'









L'objectif - 'The Dance You Sell' 4.3

Back in June, teenage British indie rock upstarts L’Objectif dropped their second EP, We Aren’t Getting Out But Tonight We Might. A potent blast of danceable synthpop, hard-hitting indie rock, and angular post-punk, the EP just confirmed that the Leeds quartet are on their way up. If you’re looking for the right time to jump on the L’objectif bandwagon, that time would be now.

And by “now”, I mean “today” because the band has a great new single that you can pour over at this very moment. ‘The Dance You Sell’, the latest single from the band, is a maximalist overture that is primed and ready to blast a hole in the back of your head. Featuring gigantic drum hits and a frantic lead vocal from Saul Kane, ‘The Dance You Sell’ is just the latest great track from a band that is showing their stripes as a potentially great band.

“I noticed that some people, including myself, can desire for a past that didn’t serve them at all,” Kane explains in a statement. “It’s like a yearning for a place of comfort but that comfort can depress you. This is something I’m learning and I guess you can see it in the narrative of the song, going from words of passion and love to just a general distaste. You convince yourself you need to be ‘stuck’ in this place, even though you feel completely different to how you used to. It’s this comfort we find in dullness that sometimes stops people from moving forward.”

The new track also comes with a Ricky Allen-directed music video featuring Kane as a trainee car salesman. It’s a charmingly goofy rave-up, featuring the band thrashing away in the used car lot as Kane tries desperately to sell what is objectively crap. It might be a little bit on the nose, but it’s an inspired spin on the song’s lyrical message.

“It was a different experience from the other videos we had filmed,” Kane says. “I had to act for the first time in a music video so that was fun as I’ve always been into that. It was just an interesting day because I had no idea how it was all going to link up at the end but nonetheless that added to the entertainment of filming it. We also got to play our first gig in a car dealership, probably won’t get to do that again.”

Check out the video for ‘The Dance You Sell’ down below.