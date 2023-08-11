Lizzo dropped from The Super Bowl following harassment scandal









In light of her recent lawsuit, pop star Lizzo has been dropped from participating in any events at the next Super Bowl.

The singer had previously been sued by one of her backing dancers for sexual harassment, with the suit stating: “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her”.

Since her comments about the suit, an NFL insider has said that any chance of Lizzo playing The Halftime Show are slim, saying (via The Daily Mail), “Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal”.

Lizzo has denied any claims of sexual harassment within her team, stating, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight”.

While there has been no settlement in the case at this time, the insider explained that the organisers were being careful of not giving Lizzo the spotlight, continuing, “It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts”.

In addition to her dancers, documentarian Sophia Nahili Allison has also voiced her opinion about the pop singer. When working with her, Allison stated, “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support”.

This comes after Lizzo kicked off one of the main headlining nights at Glastonbury. As of yet, there has been no word on a verdict.