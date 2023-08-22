Lizzo dancers returned to touring following alleged harassment incident









Although pop singer Lizzo has been accused of sexual harassment by members of her dancing crew, it has been revealed that the plaintiffs making allegations had signed for another leg of the tour after the supposed harassment took place.

Dancers Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis had claimed that the pop star forced them into going to sex shows and partake in acts therein. However, the accusers also cut a new deal with Lizzo within weeks of the supposed incident.

The suit alleges that Lizzo was accused of inappropriate behaviour, including (via Daily Mail), “inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”.

When asked about the lawsuit from the dancers, attorney Marty Singer claimed that the accusations thrown towards Lizzo are transparently flimsy, stating, “Even at this early stage of the process, their case has been irreparably damaged”.

Singer would go on to say that the dancers had the opportunity to leave the tour but chose not to, explaining, “Each of them had the choice to sign a new agreement to re-up for the third leg of the tour. All three of them chose to sign an additional agreement to re-up for the third leg of the tour. If they had been subjected to horrific conduct by Lizzo, as claimed in the lawsuit, why would they have chosen to return?”.

Singer would also bring up past remarks made by Davis, including a video where she said “I’ve been working for Lizzo … for maybe close to a year now and it’s been so amazing and such a beautiful journey”.

While no verdict has been made in the case thus far, Lizzo has also been dropped from the Super Bowl Halftime Show in light of the accusations. Lizzo has since denied every one of the claims brought against her.

The case is still ongoing and further information is expected in the coming weeks. The