Live Photos: Mitski performs at London’s Union Chapel









In September, Mitski released her universally applauded seventh studio album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. Once again, the prolific singer-songwriter brought a concise, evocative smorgasbord of country folk and Americana that captures the explorative spirit of her home state of California. Soon after, she took this spirit on the road.

We caught up with the 33-year-old musician at her tour stop at London’s Union Chapel venue on October 11th. With complimentary acoustics and a virtuosic orchestral backing band, Miski quite frankly blew our socks off.

The hour-long set comprised material old and new, with a generous focus on the new LP, of course. Throughout, Mitski’s passionate vocal delivery was accompanied by absorbing body language and enthusiastic gesticulation.

Following an exemplary performance of ‘I Don’t Like My Mind’, Mitski endeared herself to the lively and genial audience with some playful chit-chat. “Okay, let’s get back into character,” she then proclaimed before a deeply moving rendition of ‘The Deal’.

Towards the end of the set, Mitski digressed from the new album, finishing the show on several fan favourites. After performing ‘A Pearl’, a popular album track from 2018’s Be the Cowboy, Mitski brought proceedings to a more than satisfactory close, avoiding the singles once more, with 2016’s ‘A Burning Hill’.

This weekend, Mitski continues her world tour with a show at Babylon in Berlin, Germany, stopping off in the Netherlands and France before jetting back to North America for the final and longest leg.

See the full setlist from Mitski’s Union Chapel concert below, alongside some of our photographs of the action.

Mitski at Union Chapel setlist:

‘Bug Like an Angel’

‘Buffalo Replaced’

‘Heaven’

‘I Don’t Like My Mind’

‘The Deal’

‘When Memories Snow’

‘My Love Mine All Mine’

‘The Frost’

‘Star’

‘I’m Your Man’

‘I Love Me After You’

‘Francis Forever’’

‘I Bet on Losing Dogs’

‘Love Me More’

‘A Pearl’

‘A Burning Hill’

(Credits: Raph Pour-Hashemi)

