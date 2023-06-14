Live Photos: The Hives perform at The Garage, London









2023 has been a stellar year for music, and we’re only halfway through. Whilst there have already been many notable releases from across its kaleidoscopic landscape, one of the most exciting prospects of the not-too-distant future is the new album from Swedish purveyors of proper rock ‘n’ roll, The Hives. At the beginning of May, the band announced their first studio effort in over a decade, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, which arrives on August 11th.

To intensify fans’ excitement for the record, The Hives released two singles, ‘Bogus Operandi’ and ‘Countdown to Shutdown‘. The former is one of the most swaggering pieces the group have sent forth into the ether, with their latest cut following suit, complete with a churning bassline straight out of the Californian desert. There’s no surprise, then, that they’re supporting Arctic Monkeys on their current UK and Ireland tour, which kicked off on May 29th at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium.

Of the new track, frontman Howlin’ Pelle says: “The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you’ve been waiting for? The countdown to your favourite sports competition? The Hives have you covered with ‘Countdown To Shutdown’. A versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!”

Discussing the broader thought behind The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the frontman explained: “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit because who the fuck wants mature rock’ n’ roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel.”

He added: “‘It’s like rock ‘n’ roll but adult,’ nobody wants that! That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock ‘n’ roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.”

As The Hives are back in action, it was only right that they keep their present energy suspended in style, and last night they did just that. Teaming up with the eminent London venue The Garage as part of their 30th-anniversary celebrations, donning the latest version of their trusty black suits – decked with white lighting-esque stripes – the quintet played 13 tracks in a well-conceived mix of classics and new pieces. Opening with the bombastic ‘Bogus Operandi’, they almost instantly turned the 650-capacity venue into a sticky mess. Other staples they regaled us with were the likes of ‘Walk Idiot Walk’, ‘Hate to Say I Told You So’ and ‘Go Right Ahead’. Finishing with a two-song encore, they tore through ‘Come On!’ and ‘Tick Tick Boom’.

Featuring ample of Pelle’s howling vocals and animated stagemanship, as well as the rest of the being band customarily tight despite the heat, The Garage was the ideal venue for The Hives to have a change of scenery from warming up the stage for Arctic Monkeys. That run also includes three consecutive dates at London’s Emirates Stadium between June 16th and 18th, a considerably distinct setting to last night’s.

Ending the show dripping with sweat, The Hives left The Garage stage triumphantly, resoundingly demonstrating that they still have it, and that after 30 years together, they still have much to give creatively – a remarkable feat in itself. I wouldn’t waste any time acquiring tickets if they roll through your hometown, as there is so much to love about The Hives.

See the photographs from The Hives live at The Garage, courtesy of Raph Pour-Hashemi.

