‘Live Lounge Introducing’ competition set to make a return









Radio favourites BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing have announced their intentions to bring back the nationwide talent search ‘Live Lounge Introducing’. The victor will be given the opportunity to perform in the Radio 1 Live Lounge, playing to an audience of millions of listeners that tune in to Rickie, Melvin and Charlie’s Radio 1 Live Lounge show.

The show is geared for “Undiscovered” artists, who can enter by submitting a track via the BBC Music Introducing Uploader. Submissions close on Saturday, 12th March, which gives artists a number of days to send in their track, in the hopes that a panel of industry experts will see it as worthy of their attention. This is the second year the competition will run, as 19-year-old Bonnie Kemplay beat out thousands of contestants to win the competition in 2021. As part of the award, Kemplay went on to play at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The hosts of the radio show declared: “We loved Radio 1 Live Lounge Introducing last year, and we are beyond excited that we have the chance to welcome another brand new, emerging talent onto our show! The biggest stars perform in the Live Lounge, including artists that have started their journey with BBC Introducing and we can’t wait to see who makes it this time round”.

The Live Lounge has emerged in recent years to form a portal for artists to perform of their most hummable and indelible material. Artists are encouraged to perform cover versions of other people’s material. Coldplay recently performed a rendition of ‘Just For Me’, a PinkPantheress favourite.

In other Coldplay related news, the band have predicted that they will stop recording new material in 2025.

Vocalist Chris Martin revealed the news to Jo Whiley, stating that the band may continue to tour and collaborate with other artists, but that they won’t release any newly furnished albums in the coming years. The band feel that 12 albums are enough to put out as a recording proposition, stating that they have three albums to complete before they can retire from the studio.

Stream Coldplay singing ‘Just For Me’ below.