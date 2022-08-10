Live-action ‘Pac-Man’ film is now in development









Have you always wanted to hear the “waka waka waka” sound of the iconic video game character Pac-Man on the big screen in a film that isn’t 2015s Pixels? If yes is your answer then you’re in luck, as Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios are reportedly developing a movie about the yellow blob.

Of the thousands of video game characters that have enchanted gamers across the globe, Pac-Man is part of a select group who have a remarkable lack of back story, making him a questionable character to create a movie around. First released in 1980, the original video game sees the player control a character that eats pellets around a top-down labyrinth whilst being chased by colourful ghosts.

Whilst there is no word of a director or a cast just yet, Chuck Williams, who worked on Sonic The Hedgehog, is set to contribute to the basic story, but aside from that the whole project is being kept tightly under wraps.

We’ve seen retro games explored through cinema only a couple of times before, with the Adam Sandler movie Pixels being the most significant. Starring Peter Dinklage, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Josh Gad, Ashley Benson, Sean Bean and Brian Cox, the film was a commercial success even if it flopped with critics who saw the plot, concerning aliens who invade the earth after they consider retro video games to be an act of war.

Pixels 2 was set to be released soon after the release of the original in 2015, but the follow-up never came, to the disappointment of admittedly few across the world of cinema.

Check out the trailer for the video game-inspired action movie, below.