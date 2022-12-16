Liv Ullmann picks her favourite Ingmar Bergman movie









Over the course of her illustrious career, Liv Ullmann built a formidable filmography. Although she worked with many famous filmmakers, her collaborations with cinematic pioneer Ingmar Bergman are often cited as some of the definitive masterpieces of the 20th century.

Often regarded as Bergman’s muse, Ullmann starred in some of his best works. Including the 1966 masterpiece Persona to the 1972 period drama Cries and Whispers, Ullmann’s creative partnership with Bergman was truly one of a kind. Most film fans would find it impossible to choose a favourite from their collaborations, but Ullmann has her own pick.

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Ullmann spoke at length about her relationship with Bergman and the seminal films they created together. When asked about her personal favourite, the actor did not hesitate to declare the 1973 television miniseries Scenes from a Marriage as her top choice.

Ullmann explained: “It is probably Scenes from a Marriage. We did it all on Fårö Island, in six weeks, as a film and TV series in six parts. I knew everybody, we had so much fun, and Ingmar was happy. We would wake up early, at 4 AM, to work on the text. And I liked what it is about– a woman who grows, who makes choices. She finds out who she is, what she wants, stops making choices for others and makes them for herself.”

Probably the most intense and extensive exploration of the institution of marriage, Scenes from a Marriage is a Bergman essential. It stars Ullmann as Marianne, a divorce lawyer who is married to Johan (played by Erland Josephson) – a psychology professor. Since the film was based on Bergman’s relationship with Ullmann, it’s no wonder she loves the work.

Bergman’s intimate examination of the disintegration of marriage received more attention last year when HBO released an English-language remake starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. In the interview, Ullmann admitted that she had seen the show. However, she couldn’t help but notice the differences between the two versions.

The actor said: “Yes, although it wasn’t Ingmar’s version. The story was altered as in the HBO version Marianne [played by Jessica Chastain] is the adulterer, whereas in Ingmar’s version, it is Johan. They also talk in a more intellectual way. But Johan and Marianne have the same understanding of each other in the two versions. Those are different kinds of movies, but with the same tone.”

