Little Simz shares new tour documentary, ‘On Stage Off Stage’









Mercury Prize-winning artist Little Simz has shared her new documentary, On Stage Off Stage, which was filmed on tour.

According to a press release for the film, it offers a “candid look into life on tour following the release of the critically lauded, surprise album No Thank You“. Detailing further, the statenet adds: “Filmed and edited by Abu Dumbuya, viewers accompany Simz across her recent EU live shows, providing a looking-glass into the inner workings of the rapturous performances and behind-the-scenes footage, equal parts energised and intimate.”

No Thank You was surprise-released by Simz in December and will finally receive a physical release on June 16th. Earlier this month, she performed ‘Heart On Fire’ from the album at the BAFTAs with the assistance of special guest Joan Armatrading.

In October, Simz was the recipient of the Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert. The Mercury Prize panel said of the win: “In a year that has, to put it mildly, presented rather a lot of challenges, British and Irish music has thrived more than ever. When it came down to it, the judges were so impressed by Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz that everyone could get behind it.”

Watch On Stage Off Stage below.