Little Simz releases surprise new album 'No Thank You'









Mercury Prize-winner Little Simz has released her new album, No Thank You, which is the follow-up to the highly acclaimed, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The record has seen Simbi team up with her regular producer Inflo, who was also behind her last full-length project. In a press release, Simz describes the record as “emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.”

The ten-track album, which was announced last week by Simz but without revealing a release date, doesn’t feature any collaborators. Despite the monumental success of Simz’s last album, she’s once again thrown the rulebook to the wolves and defied conventions on No Thank You.

In October, Simz was the recipient of the Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert. The Mercury Prize panel responded to the win by saying: “In a year that has, to put it mildly, presented rather a lot of challenges, British and Irish music has thrived more than ever. When it came down to it, the judges were so impressed by Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz that everyone could get behind it.”

Far Out’s review of Simz’s last album reads: “Simbi has a skill set that’s rare to find, she’s as three-dimensional as humanly possible, and nothing should stand in the way from Sometimes I Might Be Introvert being her crowning moment. Simz makes every track count, and they each come together to create an intricate, nuanced image of the 27-year-old through these subtle snapshots, which cultivate together effervescently.”

Stream the new album by Little Simz below.