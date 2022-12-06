Little Simz announces new album ‘No Thank You’









A little over a year on from her Mercury Prize-nominated album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, British rapper Little Simz has announced the release of her forthcoming fifth studio album, No Thank You.

The 28-year-old BRIT Award-winning star poetically announced the release on social media, writing: “Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

As of yet, while the album is now available to pre-order, no release date has been announced with further information being promised in due course. For now, we only have a cryptic poem to go from.

The star has been coy about her future since the success of Sometime I Might Be Introvert, but they’ll certainly be some Far Out staff who rejoice at the news no matter how slim the current details may prove.

As our very own Joe Taysom wrote: “[The album] feels like an evolution for Simbi, who is coming to terms with her status, and realising that despite the adulation, she’s still the same quiet kid who continues to spend most of her time escaping inside of her head.”

Little Simz has always been somewhat of an enigma, and based on this album launch, she’s not about to change when it comes to No Thank You.

NO THANK YOU, An Album By Little Simz



Pre-save https://t.co/pB5O1Xx9NK



Ready up.. pic.twitter.com/qFSwZUAO1c — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) December 6, 2022