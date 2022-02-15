Little Simz and IDLES announced for BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022 in Cardiff









BBC Radio 6 Music have announced the return of their festival with Little Simz and IDLES among the names who are heading to Cardiff in April.

The nation’s favourite digital station will be bringing a selection of their favourite bands to the Welsh capital across April 1st-3rd, and it is the first in-person event that 6 Music has put on for its listeners in over two years due to the pandemic.

On top of live performances, there will also be new music showcases, in-conversation events, and DJ sets, which will all be available to watch for those at home on iPlayer.

Little Simz, Khruangbin and Father John Misty will headline the festival. They’ll be joined by Bloc Party, IDLES, Johnny Marr, Self Esteem, Beabadoobee, Sports Team, Lucy Dacus, Pixies, Ezra Collective, Orlando Weeks and many more.

“The most exciting element about the 6 Music Festival is the coming together, in a physical space, of our beloved 6 Music listeners and the staff at the station, with artists we love,” the station’s Mary Anne Hobbs said in a statement. “Lockdowns have kept us apart since 2020, so this year’s gigs in Cardiff are going to feel super-charged.”

Meanwhile, Huw Stephens added: “It’s great news that the 6 Music Festival is coming to Cardiff. We love our live music here; gigs and club nights are a massive part of what makes Cardiff special, and live music is in our blood.

“We also love BBC Radio 6 Music and to have this incredible festival happening here at this important time in live music venues’ recovery, is really exciting.”

For ticket information, visit here.

THERE YOU HAVE IT 🥵



We'll be bringing this lovely lot to Cardiff from Friday 1st April – Sunday 3rd April and WE CANNOT WAIT!!!



Who's joining us? 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uauVHsryyp — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) February 15, 2022