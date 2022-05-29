Listen to the new 'Stranger Things' season 4 soundtrack









The soundtrack of the first part of the new Stranger Things season has been announced, and it’s the best one yet.

The first segment of the soundtrack accompanies the first volume of season four, which was dropped on Netflix on Friday (May 27th). The second volume, along with the second part of the soundtrack, is set for release on 1st of July. The first part features a host of 1980s legends such as Talking Heads, The Cramps, Kate Bush and Journey.

The Complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4 will be available on CD and cassette formats from September 9th, which you can pre-order here. Double LP vinyl pressings of the soundtrack are also expected later in the year.

A synopsis for the new season reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I tracklist:

‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’ (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey

‘California Dreamin” – The Beach Boys

‘Psycho Killer’ – Talking Heads

‘Running Up That Hill’ – Kate Bush

‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ – Dead or Alive

‘Chica Mejicanita’ – Mae Arnette

‘Play With Me’ – Extreme

‘Detroit Rock City’ – KISS

‘I Was A Teenage Werewolf’ – The Cramps

‘Pass The Dutchie’ – Musical Youth

‘Wipeout’ – The Surfaris

‘Object Of My Desire’ – Star-point

‘Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)’ – Falco

‘Travelin’ Man’ – Ricky Nelson

‘Tarzan Boy’ – Baltimora

‘Dream A Little Dream Of Me’ – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Listen to the first segment of the soundtrack below.

