Listen to Sarah Meth’s honest new single, ‘Sister You Said’









'Sister You Said' - Sarah Meth 4

Sarah Meth, who has just finished supporting King Krule on his recent tour, has released a new single, ‘Sister You Said’, taken from the upcoming EP, STEPS.

The 23-year-old singer is set to release STEPS on November 14th, which contains six tracks, mostly co-produced by Meth with Sorry’s Louis O Bryen.

On ‘Sister You Said’, Meth perfectly balances witty humour with emotional bite, singing reflectively over a gently strummed acoustic guitar about the end of a relationship. “I was like a sister, you said/ But it seems wrong to me to give your sister head,” she delivers melodically.

Focusing on an unequal relationship dynamic, Meth openly confronts her ex-lover with the lines, “Please don’t tell yourself you miss me/You only miss me when I’m down on my knees.” As the song progresses, comforting backing vocals and hazy percussion accompany Meth’s lyrics, giving warmth to the melancholic track.

According to Meth, the new project is “about moving forward into the unknown,” with an emphasis on processing sexual trauma. She explains, “Making these songs at the time played a big role in helping me process a way of accepting and taking ownership over some things that have happened. I hope it brings a distinct vulnerability and perspective to the subject matter.”

While Meth is used to recording her songs alone, she employed the help of O Bryen because “it felt necessary to have some of these songs, such as ‘Fucktoy’, ‘Sister You Said’ and ‘Red Hands’, production elevated in a way that could explore new sounds whilst also making these songs feel less discreet, in a ‘saying them with my chest’ sort of way.”

‘Sister You Said’ comes with a music video directed by Sal Redpath and Meth, with cameos from Katy J. Pearson and Sarah Downey of Drug Store Romeos.

Listen to ‘Sister You Said’ below.