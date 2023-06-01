Listen to Noel Gallagher’s live orchestral cover of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’









On the eve of the release of his latest album, Noel Gallagher has shared an orchestral cover that his High Flying Birds have undertaken of the Joy Division classic ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Piano Sessions hosted by Vernon Kay, Gallagher and his band embarked on a glitzy cover of the post-punk classic live from Maida Vale before discussing his moody new album that reflects his feelings over his recent divorce.

“I was just reflecting on how I’d got to where I’d got to, and I had a lot of time to sit and think about it,” he said in a May interview with The Mancunion. “It’s a reflective album, more than anything”. This cover likewise seems fitting given his recent circumstances.

In our Album of the Week review of the record, Jordan Potter wrote: “One thing Gallagher will always be identified by is the anthemic presence that popularised Oasis. The formula struck a chord in the mid-1990s, seeing the band into the new millennium through a sequence of dwindling albums. Gallagher has seldom escaped his anthemic approach over the years but has thankfully employed some intriguing textures to stifle any budding monotony in this new record.”

Continuing: “Iconic raspy projection aside, Council Skies reaffirms Noel as the more technically gifted singer of the Gallagher brothers in its opening moments. ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ kicks off the album in style with rays of optimism before the more grounding intensity of ‘Pretty Boy’, the first of the album’s five previewing singles.”

This latest Joy Division cover fits into that sound nicely. Noel has always been a fan of the Manchester band, and here he provides a fitting tribute.

You can check out the cover below.