Listen to Lana Del Rey's mesmeric isolated vocals on 'Summertime Sadness'









No voice more accurately defined the 2010s as succinctly as the decadent drawl of Lana Del Rey. Drenched in dusky reverb and the kind of sultry sexiness that is usually reserved for Femme Fatales from film noir, the track shined. It seems only fitting then that we should, on occasion, focus on those moments of vocal splendour, the moments when Del Rey’s voice not only soundtracked the college dorm rooms of the USA but transcended the entire world to provide us with a crystalline moment of culture.

There’s no better way to hear that song than with the drowsy hip hop beat removed and replaced with silence as Del Rey’s vocal is isolated and given a chance to shine. Below we can share just that as we revisit the isolated vocals of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Summertime Sadness’.

Certain songs act as markers in Del Rey’s timeline: ‘Video Games’, ‘Cola’, ‘Young and Beautiful’, and ‘Doin’ Time’ all work in that regard, but few songs in her repertoire are as time-and-place sensitive as ‘Summertime Sadness’ is. The track has gone on to define her career, even as she has transformed out of her costumed performance.

The biggest objective “hit” of her career, ‘Summertime Sadness’ has soundtracked many a depressed August afternoon in the decade since its release, but its longevity only serves to confirm its massive impact on the world of pop. Listening to the song via the isolated vocals only offers more reasons as to why the track continues to be adored to this day.

Del Rey wrote the song alongside veteran songwriter Rick Nowels told Billboard about meeting the singer in 2011: “I had heard some of her songs on YouTube,” he said, “and I loved what she was doing. When we wrote it, I realized that she was a brilliant songwriter and a magical artist. She writes the kind of music I want to listen to.”

However, it was not Del Rey’s original version of the song wasn’t the rocket ship the pop star had hoped, it needed a remix from DJ Cedric Gervais to really gain traction. “After the success of my track ‘Molly,’ a lot of people asked me to remix big artists,” he explained to Billboard magazine. “To me, it’s not about the money, so I turned down a lot of people. But Lana Del Rey came in. I didn’t even ask how much money I just said please send me the vocals right away, and I did the track in one day. I wasn’t thinking if it was going to be a hit or not; I just love and respect the artist that she is.”

Listen below to the mesmeric isolated vocals for Lana Del Rey‘s song ‘Summertime Sadness’.