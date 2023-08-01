Listen to a playlist of Angus Cloud’s favourite songs









The late Angus Cloud never anticipated life as a Hollywood star. However, when a casting director scouted him out of the blue, thrusting him into the limelight on the HBO series Euphoria, Young’s path would alter dramatically. The success of the critically-acclaimed show transformed him into an unexpected film career.

Tragically, as his career was only in its infancy, Cloud’s life was cut short at 25 on July 31st, 2023. The Euphoria star had been mourning the loss of his father, who he had recently buried in Ireland. Heartbreakingly, Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

In a statement, the Cloud family said of his legacy: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Outside of acting, another passion of Cloud’s was mixing music. While he never embarked upon a DJ career, the Euphoria star could be found experimenting with his Pioneer turntables during his spare time. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he named it as one of his most cherished items, stating: “I love my Pioneer turntables. They’re the best out there, and I love to practice mixing music on them. I like mixing sampled songs.”

He continued: “There is this Juicy Jay song that samples this David Ruffin song called ‘Statue of a Fool’ and I’ll take that and work on it. I used to work on music a lot, but I haven’t had as much time lately. I’m trying to get back into it.”

During the same conversation, he also explained how listening to music was a crucial part of his existence, stating: “I love my Bose portable speaker. I listen to music on Spotify all the time, and the sound on these speakers is perfect. I take it wherever I go. I like music around me all the time, so the speaker is perfect for that.”

On another occasion, Cloud told Pitchfork of his love of modern rap, reeling off the mixtapes Ten Perfect Summers by 03 Greedo and Trill 4 Life by Webbie and Lil Phat as two of his favourites. His final choice was Mustard’s Perfect Ten, and he said of the song collection: “I never really get into hella new music like that. So before if people were like Mustard got a new song or something it never really meant anything to me. I was always just in my own zone, bumping the OGs.”

He added: “But this Perfect Ten tape is different. It slaps! Mustard got everyone on there: the Roddy Ricch song on there goes crazy and Ferg is on there like, “Oh God!” It’s just that West Coast vibe and that’s all I need.”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Cloud shared a playlist of some of his favourite songs to Nylon, largely pulling from artists who also reside in the Bay Area. Acts included Kreayshawn, Lil Debbie, The Pack, Mozzy, Lil Blood and DB Tha General.

Listen to a full playlist of Cloud’s favourite songs below.

Angus Cloud’s favourite songs: