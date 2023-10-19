Badbadnotgood and Charlotte Day Wilson share new collaboration ‘Sleeper’









'Sleeper' - BADBADNOTGOOD and Charlotte Day Wilson 3.5

Canadian instrumental jazz ensemble Badbadnotgood have shared a new track, ‘Sleeper’, with vocal accompaniment courtesy of singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson.

Wilson has teamed up with the band several times in the past, beginning with ‘In Your Eyes’, taken from Badbadnotgood’s fourth album IV, in 2016. Five years later, the pair rejoined forces for Wilson’s song ‘I Can Only Whisper’.

Additionally, Wilson has often joined Badbadnotgood live, using their slot at All Points East earlier this summer to perform their new track ‘Sleeper’.

According to Wilson, “‘Sleeper’ wrote itself.” She added, “We were in the studio just messing around, and the guys came up with the colourful instrumental while I freestyled the lyrics. The song portrays someone who chooses the path of least resistance and finds themselves in a lifeless, loveless relationship.”

Coming in at four minutes long, the breezy instrumentals contrast Wilson’s description of a miserable relationship, with cheerful guitars and flute giving the track a precisely upbeat feel.

Wilson sings lines such as “The shame that you’re keeping/ Don’t even hurt no more/ But you’re tired of sleeping/ And waking up grieving/ The life that you left behind,” as Alexander Sowinski’s drums keep on a steady rhythm.

Listen to ‘Sleeper’ below.