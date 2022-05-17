Lisa Marie Presley describes 'Elvis' biopic as “absolutely exquisite”









The singer and daughter of the late Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has been full of praise for the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic on her father simply titled Elvis.

In a touching message on Twitter, the singer poignantly reflected on her son Benjamin Keough’s suicide back in 2020, explaining how she has been subsumed by grief, but Luhrmann’s film has offered up a moment of levity.

Her initial message explained: “Hello, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.”

Continuing: “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed & shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

Then adding an appraisal of Luhrmann’s movie. “However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now,” she said.

Continuing: “Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channelled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully.”

She then concluded her glowing assessment by stating: “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

Also starring Tom Hanks, Elvis comes with the following official synopsis: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

The film is due for release on June 24th in the UK. You can check out a trailer below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.