Priscilla Presley calls Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis film "brilliant and creative"









This year’s Cannes lineup has some spectacular works such as a new David Cronenberg film, a brand new thriller by Park Chan-wook, a Claire Denis film and many more. While many are excited about these projects, Elvis fans are looking forward to the screening of Baz Luhrmann’s epic biopic about the pioneering music icon.

Starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis will chronicle the fascinating life of the titular figure – tracing his journey from his childhood until the very end. Following the Cannes screening, the film will have its theatrical release in June and will be distributed by Warner Bros.

Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley was full of praise about the new film. While talking about the project, she wrote: “This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered… There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.”

“Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding,” Presley added, claiming that the casting for the new project was perfect. “Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him… he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

Urging audiences and Elvis fans to experience the film, Presley claimed that Luhrmann’s creation portrayed the journey really well: “The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

