Distribution rights for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ and ‘Kill Bill’ acquired by Lionsgate









It has been announced that Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino and Lionsgate are working together again. The studio announced that it has acquired the distribution rights to three of his movies; Jackie Brown and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2.

As well as re-releasing the films, Lionsgate will celebrate Kill Bill: Volume 1’s 20th anniversary later this year with a remastered 4k edition.

“Beginning with Reservoir Dogs, a Lionsgate library favourite for nearly 20 years, we’ve grown what is now Hollywood’s largest portfolio of Tarantino films to include Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Death Proof in addition to the movies we just picked up,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told analysts during a call on Thursday.

“It was a real coup for us to get the three Quentin Tarantino movies. We have eight, which really gives our library a unique situation in Hollywood. And we’re going to take advantage of that,” Jim Packer, the President of worldwide TV and digital distribution at Lionsgate, said.

Elsewhere, it was revealed earlier this week by Margot Robbie, star of Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, that the director asked her to have dirty feet while shooting one of its scenes.

The moment in question is when Robbie’s character is at the cinema and rests her bare feet on the seat in front of her. Although it was always in the script for her to “kick off her boots,” Tarantino later improvised, asking Robbie not to wash her feet on the day of filming to make them authentically dirty.