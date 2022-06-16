The all-star lineup for the Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show announced









The Los Angeles tribute show in memory of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will feature an all-star cast that includes Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Chad Smith, and members of his favourite band, Queen.

Hawkins had drummed for the Dave Grohl-fronted outfit since 1997 but tragically passed away aged 50 in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25th.

Just last week, the band announced that in tandem with Hawkins’ family they are to celebrate his life and work with two special shows, in London and Los Angeles. Entitled ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’, they will be held at Wembley Stadium, London on September 3rd and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27th.

The first wave of acts for the London show has already been announced, with Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Brian May, Roger Taylor, Supergrass, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, and many more on the bill.

Now, the LA lineup has also been released, with Morissette, Cyrus and Smith joined by May, Taylor, Homme, and Ronson as well as former Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. It will also feature the likes of Gene Simmons and Joan Jett.

When announcing the two shows, Foo Fighters provided a statement on their website: “As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.”

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

See the statement, below.

Los Angeles! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon.



Tickets on sale Friday, June 17 at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/FW4RUmX32Q — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

