Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas flick called "The Citizen Kane" of holiday films









Former child star Lindsay Lohan looks like she may be about to experience an upward trajectory in a career many had thought cast to the wastelands of Hollywood. Much of the new upswing has come after positive reviews for her upcoming holiday film, Falling For Christmas.

The Netflix film will see Lohan as a privileged socialite whose life is turned upside down after she develops amnesia. With no recollection of who she is or what she had, she is taken under the wing of a handsome lodge owner and his daughter.

Lohan is also an executive producer on the film, which also stars George Young and Oliva Perez. Falling for Christmas is looking like a holiday hit considering its current reviews. There have also been comparisons between the film’s ending and that of Its a Wonderful Life, one of the greatest and most beloved Christmas films.

Critics are giving Lohan the warmest welcome back into Hollywood with this film. This a rather sweet gesture as the Mean Girls star has struggled with the limelight in the past.

Despite some negative responses critiquing the film’s “unoriginal plot” and a “cheapened style”, Falling for Christmas holds promise for Lohan.

Her Freaky Friday co-star, Jamie-Lee Curtis, posted the film poster on her Instagram with the heartfelt caption, “My little girl is all grown UP @lindsaylohan”.

Falling for Christmas will be coming to Netflix on Thursday, 10th November 2022.