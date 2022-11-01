Lindsay Lohan reveals comedic anecdote with Al Pacino









Actors Lindsay Lohan and Al Pacino are two names you wouldn’t necessarily mention in the same breath; however, in a new interview, the former revealed a comical story involving the latter and discussed their friendship.

The Freaky Friday star first met Pacino in London in 2014, when she was debuting on the West End in Speed-the-Plow, written by a friend of Pacino’s, David Mamet. “I actually have asked him for a lot of advice for a lot of things, especially work-wise and just life-wise, just because he’s a great person to talk to,” Lohan told Cosmopolitan.

She then looked back at a funny recent encounter: “I was at a restaurant in San Francisco with my husband and his family, and all of a sudden, this waiter was bringing our food to a different table, or I thought he was,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh no, he’s taking that to the other table,’ and then I realised he was blocking a paparazzi flash. And so when he came by, I go, ‘Oh, thank you so much for doing that.’ And he goes, ‘Oh. No, I wasn’t blocking it for you. Al Pacino’s here.'”

Lohan continued: “I went to say hi. I don’t get nervous talking to him on the phone, but I was nervous this time. And I was like, ‘Is it okay if we take a picture? We need to photograph this moment.'”

Then, turning to Pacino’s advice, she expressed: “He always says, ‘Focus on your craft when it comes to your work.’ And I think that’s really important. Don’t let other outside things blur your vision.”

This year, Lindsay Lohan is making her return to the film industry and is starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, which is set for release on November 10th.

